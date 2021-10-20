STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patanjali net profit up 14% to Rs 485 crore

Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayuved Ltd posted Rs 9,872 crore revenue on a standalone basis in 2020-21, registering a moderate 8.6% increase over the last financial year.

Patanjali products. Image used for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayuved Ltd posted Rs 9,872 crore revenue on a standalone basis in 2020-21, registering a moderate 8.6% increase over the last financial year. However, it posted a double-digit growth in profit during the year as net profit increased 14% to Rs 485 crore, filing made to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs show.

Its expenses during the period also increased by 8.33% to Rs 9,233 crore, while its operating profit went up by 6.25% to Rs 812 crore. The company’s balance sheet increased from Rs 9,645 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 10,510 crore in 2020-21. However, it managed to reduce its liabilities from Rs 5,917 crore to Rs 5,082 crore. Patanjali’s net worth also increased from Rs 3,728 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 5,427 crore in 2020-21.

The FMCG company, which had clocked over Rs 10,500 crore in revenue in 2016-17 itself, has ever since been struggling to keep up the performance. Its revenue had dropped to Rs 8,330 crore in 2018-19, and has since been trying to regain market share in the cut-throat FMCG segment. It acquired Ruchi Soya, the edible oil company, through the corporate insolvency resolution process under the insolvency law in 2019. 
Ruchi Soya has an annual turnover of Rs 16,000 crore.

