STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy exhorts students to create jobs

Entrepreneurship is the solution to eliminate poverty in India, said Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy on Wednesday.

Published: 21st October 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Entrepreneurship is the solution to eliminate poverty in India, said Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy on Wednesday. "The only way to solve poverty in the country is to create more jobs with better income. This requires entrepreneurship and we need to have more engineers, scientists, bureaucrats and politicians that have a mindset to promote entrepreneurship," Murthy said in his virtual address as the chief guest during the 10th convocation ceremony of IIT Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS) organised in hybrid mode due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He advised the students to look for opportunities beyond government establishments. "We must seek the opportunities that are outside government control. That is where big opportunities lie and corruption is minimum. That is where merit will be recognised and quality jobs can be created to solve the problem of poverty in our country," he said.

Stating that India has too much under-employment in the agriculture sector, he stressed on the need for creation of more employment opportunities in the manufacturing and service sectors. He underlined that English is the only window to the modern world for the Indians to access knowledge and achieve progress in science and technology, economy and other fields. 

The Infosys founder encouraged students to find solutions to the problems that they see around them instead of trying to run away from it. "The best way to escape a problem is to solve it," he said. Chairman of Board of Governors at IIT-BBS Rajendra Prashad Singh also urged students to use technology as a tool to eliminate poverty and ensure basic needs for all.

IIT-BBS Director Prof RV Raja Kumar said that over the years the students strength of the institute has increased to 2,419 of which 10 per cent are being reserved for candidates belonging to economically weaker sections.

He informed that the institute had received around Rs 850 crore for its phase II expansion in 2016-17. "Sixty-five per cent work has already been completed and the remaining is in progress," the Director said and added that efforts are on to make IIT-BBS a green campus.

During the convocation, the institute conferred degrees on 559 students including 35 PhDs, 153 MTech degrees, 256 BTech degrees and 36 dual degrees. The President of India Gold Medal was awarded to Dinesh Mohanty, a student of Computer Science, for the best academic performance among the outgoing BTech students.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NR Narayana Murthy Infosys Entrepreneurship IIT Bhubaneswar IIT Bhubaneswar convocation
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp