STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Subscriber addition: Jio, Airtel gain, Voda-Idea loses

India’s top two telecom operators- Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel- continue to add customers while debt-laden and cash-starved Vodafone India (Vi) lost its subscriber base once again.

Published: 21st October 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Jio

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s top two telecom operators- Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel- continue to add customers while debt-laden and cash-starved Vodafone India (Vi) lost its subscriber base once again. In the month of August, Reliance Jio gained 0.65 million wireless customers, taking its gross mobile user base to 443.86 million while Airtel’s subscriber base rose by 0.13 million to 354.19 million. Vi, on the contrary, lost 0.83 million customers, that took its total mobile user base to 271.06 million. 

According to data released by telecom regulator Trai, Jio and Airtel have now marginally widened customer market shares to 37.40% (from 37.34% in July) and 29.85% (from 29.83% in July) respectively, while Vi’s market share came down to 22.84% (from 22.91% in July). State-run telco BSNL lost around 60,439 subscribers in August. It commanded a market share of 9.63%.

Telecom analysts have previously pointed out Vodafone Idea losing a subscriber base isn’t surprising as it had removed the base plan of Rs 49 and low-paying users were forced to opt for the Rs 79 plan at least. This had impacted its performance mainly in rural India. The Trai data also showed that Jio boosted its leadership in rural India, adding 0.88 million users in those markets in August, while both Vi and Airtel lost 0.66 million and 0.54 million customers, respectively, in these geographies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mobile subsciptions jio airtel vodafone idea
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp