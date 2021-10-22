STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bank credit grows by 6.48 per cent; deposit by 10.16 per cent

Published: 22nd October 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bank credit grew by 6.48 per cent to Rs 110.13 lakh crore and deposit by 10.16 per cent to Rs 157.56 lakh crore in the fortnight ended October 8, RBI data showed.

In the year-ago fortnight ended October 9, bank advances were at Rs 103.43 lakh crore, and deposits were at Rs 143.02 lakh crore, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on October 8, 2021 data, released on Thursday.

In the previous fortnight ended September 24, 2021, bank credit had grown by 6.67 per cent and deposit by 9.34 per cent. In FY2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 per cent and deposit by 11.4 per cent.

