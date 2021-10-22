STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex falls 102 points; Nifty tests 18,100

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping over 3 per cent, followed by Maruti, Infosys, NTPC, HCL Tech and Tata Steel, while HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Indus Ind Bank and Titan were among the gainers.

Published: 22nd October 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex declined 102 points on Friday, tracking losses in ITC, Maruti and Infosys amid mixed cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index fell 101.88 points or 0.17 per cent to 60,821.62.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty shed 63.20 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 18,114.90.

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping over 3 per cent, followed by Maruti, Infosys, NTPC, HCL Tech and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Titan and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Shanghai ended in the red, while Hong Kong and Tokyo settled with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 74.90 against the US dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.52 per cent to USD 85.05 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, offloading shares worth Rs 2,818.90 crore, as per exchange data.

