Yes Bank Q2 profit jumps 74% to Rs 225 crore

Total income slipped to Rs 5,430.30 crore during the July-September period from Rs 5,842.81 crore in the same quarter last year, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 22nd October 2021 04:55 PM

Yes bank

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Yes Bank on Friday reported a 74 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 225 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The private sector lender had earned a profit of Rs 129 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Total income slipped to Rs 5,430.30 crore during the July-September period from Rs 5,842.81 crore in the same quarter last year, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gross bad loans declined to 14.9 per cent of gross advances as on September 30.

The same stood at 16.9 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) or bad loans rose to 5.55 per cent in the quarter under review from 4.71 per cent a year ago.

The bank has made prudent provisioning of Rs 336 crore on a single telecom exposure in the latest quarter.

