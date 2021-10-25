Jio, Google jointly develop Pragati OS for JioPhone Next

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jio Platforms and Google have jointly developed the Pragati operating system for JioPhone Next, which is expected to be in the market around Diwali, according to a video released by Jio on Monday.

The phone will use a language-translation tool as a special feature to enable communication between vernacular speakers in India.

"Jio's vision for India resonates with that of Google. Pragati OS - Pragati stands for progress - is powered by Android, is a result of this passionate effort bringing together best minds at Jio and Google," Android general manager and India engineering lead Ram Papatla said in the video.

JioPhone Next will have a translation feature working in 10 Indian languages.

"I am so proud of this new OS. All of us are. It has some of the coolest new features specially translated now. I can speak in one language, and the phone will translate that into another language," JioPhone Next product management Binish Parangodath said.

The phone will also come with a read-aloud function, which will read out content from any app open on the screen, JioPhone Next manufacturing and supply chain, Ashok Agarwal said.

The JioPhone Next will have a Qualcomm processor and, will be manufactured at RIL group's Neolync unit in Tirupati and Sriperumbudur.

"Jio Phone Next will help our nation become more and more Atmanirbhar," Parangodath said.