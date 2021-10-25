STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tech Mahindra acquires Lodestone, WMW

Tech Mahindra announced the acquisition of Lodestone, a digital engineering quality assurance provider for new age digital companies.

Published: 25th October 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT firm Tech Mahindra on Monday announced the acquisition of Lodestone, a digital engineering quality assurance provider for new age digital companies, for up to USD 105 million (about Rs 789 crore).

The Mumbai-based company also said it has acquired WMW by Born London Limited, UK for 9.4 million pounds (about Rs 97 crore), as per a regulatory filing.

Tech Mahindra said the acquisition of Infostar LLC (doing business as Lodestone) will bolster its end-to-end digital product engineering capability across Design, Build, and Test, by employing Loadstone's expertise in effective utilisation of data strategy and providing end to-end product quality assurance across hardware, software, and data layers.

Tech Mahindra will pay total consideration of up to USD 105 million, including earnouts, it added.

The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, and has more than 300 employees.

For the financial year ending December 31, 2020, the company had revenue of USD 43.3 million.

Tech Mahindra President (BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development) Vivek Agarwal said the acquisition of Lodestone is in line with the company's strategy to strengthen digital capabilities and provide enhanced and comprehensive transformation services to its customers globally.

"This will bring significant synergies to complement our domain expertise and will help drive growth going forward. We welcome Lodestone's associates into the Tech Mahindra family," he added.

The acquisition of We Make Websites Ltd (WMW) will add to Tech Mahindra's capabilities in Experience Design pillar and help build an industry leading Shopify Practice, the regulatory filing noted.

The London-headquartered company logged revenue of 4.6 million pounds in CY2020.

The UK accounted for 51 per cent of revenue, the US (30 per cent) and other regions 19 per cent.

It had 43 employees in the UK and five in the US.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lodestone WMW Tech Mahindra
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp