Wipro establishes special process plant in Aerospace Special Economic Zone

The new facility is adjacent to WIN Aerospace's first manufacturing unit that manufactures structural, hydraulic actuator & landing system parts and assemblies.

BENGALURU: Aerospace business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) inaugurated the newly built special process plant in the Aerospace Special Economic Zone near Bengaluru international airport.

The plant, spread across 25,000 Sq.Ft, houses various special processes required to manufacture precision machined parts for aerospace applications, WIN said in statement on Monday.

In the first phase, the plant will cater to special processes required for critical actuator and landing gear parts, WIN said.

These include passivation, titanium etching, nital etching, chrome plating, cadmium plating and zinc-nickel plating with the capability to handle parts up to 1.5 metres in length.

"The facility is expected to get 'NADCAP' certification around December 2021 - January 2022, followed by customer certifications in the first or second quarter of FY 22-23", the statement said.

WIN Aerospace said it plans to expand the processing capabilities further by adding anodising, shot peening and painting facilities in 2022.

CEO, WIN, Pratik Kumar, said: "Once we obtain all the customer qualifications, this facility will not only support our own internal requirements but will also support the needs of other aerospace components and system players in this region."

WIN said it continues to expand its footprint in the aviation and aerospace industry.

With its recent acquisition of Boeing Supplier Tect Aerospace's Washington, US facility, it has around 300,000 Sq.Ft of manufacturing footprint across India, Israel and the United States.

The acquisition of Tect Aerospace facilities adds to WIN's existing structural assemblies capabilities as it produces complex assemblies and parts used in flight controls, fuselage/ interior structures, doors, wings, landing gear, struts & nacelles, and cockpits, it was stated.

