STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee recovers 12 paise to end at 74.96 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, rupee opened at 75.05 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.95 and a low of 75.17 during the day trade.

Published: 26th October 2021 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee snapped its two-session losing streak to settle 12 paise higher at 74.96 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.05 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.95 and a low of 75.17 during the day trade.

It finally ended at 74.96 against the American currency.

On Monday, the rupee had declined by 18 paise to close at 75.08 against the US currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 93.80.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 383.21 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 61,350.26, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 143 points or 0.79 per cent to close at 18,268.40.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.40 per cent to USD 85.65 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,459.10 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee dollar exchange rate Forex dollar index Interbank forex market
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp