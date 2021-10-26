STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samsung India logs 39% rise in profit at Rs 4,041crore, revenue flat in FY21

Published: 26th October 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

A logo of Samsung Group is seen at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

A logo of Samsung Group. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Samsung India Electronics has registered a 39 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 4,040.9 crore even as its revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 75,886.3 crore in FY2020-21 over the previous fiscal, according to regulatory documents.

The electronics giant, which receives a lion's share of its business from mobile phone segment, had logged a net profit of Rs 2,902.6 crore in FY20, while its revenue from operation in that year was at Rs 75,461.5 crore.

Samsung India's total revenue declined by 1.46 per cent to Rs 77,501.4 crore in the fiscal ended March 2021 compared to Rs 78,651.2 crore in the preceding financial year, according to the Registrar of Companies filing - shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

Samsung India did not respond to a detailed query seeking comments.

There has been a massive surge in demand for electronic products including smartphones, laptops and large screen TVs after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, leading to people working from home and spending most of their time indoors.

During the financial year 2020-21, the company's total expenses were reduced by 3.38 per cent to Rs 71,898.7 crore as against Rs 74,413.4 crore in the previous year.

Employee benefit expenses were also flat at Rs 2,687.4 crore in FY21 as against Rs 2,702.2 crore earlier.

Samsung India competes with players like Xiaomi and OnePlus in the mobile handset segment and LG, Sony and Panasonic in the TV and appliances segment.

About 72.65 per cent of the FY21 revenue came from phones, while the remaining came from audiovisual (6.51 per cent), home appliances (10.42 per cent), network (3.77 per cent), Software Development and Export (1.61 per cent) and others (5.01 per cent), the documents showed.

