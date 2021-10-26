Union government invites applications for chief economic adviser post

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has invited applications for the post of chief economic adviser (CEA) to replace K V Subramanian, who will complete his three-year tenure next month.

Subramanian was appointed as CEA on December 7, 2018, while he assumed charge on December 24 in the same year.

As per the public notice dated October 24, 2021, issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, officer of central, state governments, RBI and public sector banks holding analogous posts on regular basis in parent cadres or departments are eligible to apply for the post.

Candidates from recognised universities or recognised research institutions or central regulatory bodies and registered private institutions or financial institutions are eligible, it said.

With regard to educational qualification, it said, a candidate should possess Master's degree in Economics or Finance from a recognised university or institution.

For this contractual appointment, the candidate should have six years' experience in economic research or providing economic advice or evaluation of economic reforms including administrative experience of one year in the central government or state government, it said.

"The selection committee reserves the right to invite and shortlist suitable individuals from outside the list of applicants for the posts," it added.

The last date for submission of applications is 20 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. The maximum age ceiling for applicants is 56 years.

However, the advertisement has not given the exact tenure for the appointment.

The vacancy comes at a crucial time when the economy is coming out of the pandemic-induced decline.

The most important task before the new CEA, if appointed next month, would be to prepare the Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament on the last working day of January.