STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Kotak Mahindra Bank profit falls seven per cent to Rs 2,032 crore

Net interest income (NII ) for the bank rose 3% YoY to Rs 4,021 crore from Rs 3,897 crore in the same quarter last year.

Published: 27th October 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kotak Mahindra Bank

A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2017. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday reported a 7% fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,032 crore compared with Rs 2,184 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII ) for the bank rose 3% YoY to Rs 4,021 crore from Rs 3,897 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter came in at 4.45%, the private lender said in a regulatory filing. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 3.19%in the September quarter, higher than 2.70% (pro-forma) in the year-ago quarter.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter fell sequentially to Rs 424 crore from Rs 704 crore in the preceding quarter but was higher than Rs 333 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The bank said total provisions, including specific, standard, Covid-19-related ones, stood at Rs 7,637 crore, nearly 100% of gross NPAs.

It included Rs 1,279 crore in Covid-19 provisions, which were not utilised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotak Mahindra Bank
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp