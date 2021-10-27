STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee declines 7 paise to close at 75.03 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 75.02 and later witnessed a high of 74.90 and a low of 75.05 against the US dollar in the day trade.

Published: 27th October 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee weakened by 7 paise to end at 75.03 against the US currency on Wednesday, weighed down by a muted trend in domestic equities and strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 75.02 and later witnessed a high of 74.90 and a low of 75.05 against the US dollar in the day trade.

The local unit finally settled at 75.03 a dollar, down 7 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.96 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined by 1.08 per cent to USD 85.47 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 206.93 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 61,143.33 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 57.45 points or 0.31 per cent to 18,210.95.

"The Indian rupee depreciated following month-end dollar demand and a stronger greenback against major currencies. Weakness in Asian currencies and risk-off sentiments weighed on the local unit," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

"Going Ahead, the rupee is expected to consolidate between 74.70 and 75.30 following expectation of fund inflows from a series of IPOs starting from tomorrow," Parmar added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent up at 93.97.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,368.66 crore, according to the exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Interbank forex market Forex Rupee dollar exchange rate Foreign exchange
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp