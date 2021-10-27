STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tax collection likely to exceed Budget target by Rs 1.5 lakh crore despite second wave disruptions

The gross tax revenue during April to August in FY22 was Rs 8.60 lakh crore against Rs 5.04 lakh crore in FY21, up by 70.48% during the first five months of FY22.

Published: 27th October 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Atul Pranay has conducted successful searches in sensitive cases, leading to detection of huge evasion of taxes.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After missing revenue target for the last four financial years, the revenue department is expecting its tax revenue collection to exceed Budget target by Rs 1.5 lakh crore as it is witnessing healthy buoyancy in tax revenue despite the disruption caused by the second wave.

“This year we are comfortable, so far revenue collection is concerned. Despite stress in some sectors due to the second wave, the tax buoyancy remained steady. Even by the conservative estimates, our direct tax revenue itself will exceed the Budget target by at least Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” a senior official from the finance ministry told TNIE.

Net tax revenue was budgeted at Rs 15.45 lakh crore for the current fiscal year. As per the data of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the gross tax revenue during April to August in FY22 was Rs 8.60 lakh crore against Rs 5.04 lakh crore in FY21, up by 70.48% during the first five months of FY22 over the corresponding period of FY2021.

During this period, corporate tax collection stood at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, against Rs 64,715 crore in the same period last fiscal year, up by 159.68%.

Income Tax collection was Rs 1.99 lakh crore, against Rs 1.12 lakh crore in the same period last year, up by Rs 81,000 crore, or 69.35%, the CGA data revealed.

Apart from that, the government has collected Rs 1.37 lakh crore from excise duty, up by 36% of what it collected in the same period last fiscal year.

Even custom duty collection was Rs 76,225 crore, against Rs 32,302 crore collected during last fiscal year.

The centre failed to achieve tax revenues targets since 2017-18.

With government’s capital expenditure increasing since the last two months, achieving disinvestment target will be crucial.

Even non-tax revenue during April to August in FY22 was Rs 1.49 lakh crore against Rs 0.86 lakh crore in FY21, up by 73.26%, achieving 98% of the budget target.

The official added while the buoyant tax collection will consolidate fiscal position, how much it will improve it will depend on divestment targets.

CGA data for April to August reveals

  • Corporate tax collection stood at Rs 1.68 lakh crore against Rs 64,715 crore in the same period last fiscal year, up by 159.68%.
  • I-T collection was Rs 1.99 lakh crore, against Rs 1.12 lakh crore in the year-ago period, up by 69.35%.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Controller General of Accounts Income Tax corporate tax custom duty collection
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp