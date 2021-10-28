STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt gets Rs 15,237 crore dividends from CPSEs so far this year

The government received Rs 1,560 crore from NTPC, Rs 1,426 crore from Coal India and Rs 1,406 crore from ONGC.

Published: 28th October 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government on Wednesday said, it has received a dividend of Rs 6,665 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in the fiscal year 2020-21, taking its total dividend received from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to Rs 15,237 crore so far this year.

“Govt received final dividend of Rs 6,665 crore from BPCL for the FY 2020-21. This includes special dividend on account of gains especially on sale of BPCL’s stake in Numaligarh Refinery in March, 2021,” Secretary, Department of Investment Promotion and Asset Management (DIPAM), said in social media post on Wednesday.

As per DIPAM website, so far in the current financial year (April-October), the government has received Rs 8,572 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). The government received Rs 1,560 crore from NTPC, Rs 1,426 crore from Coal India and Rs 1,406 crore from ONGC.

Among other significant contributors are Power Grid Corporation, which paid a dividend of Rs 1,033 crore in October. Others who announced dividends payments in October include Power Finance Corporation (Rs 296 crore), HUDCO (Rs 233 cr), Oil India Ltd (Rs 92 cr), Kudermukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (Rs 99 cr) and Satlaj Jal Vidyut Nigam (Rs 94 cr). 

IRCON, NHPC, CONCOR, and Hindustan Copper Ltd have respectively paid about Rs 148 cr, Rs 294 cr, Rs 67 cr and Rs 24 cr as dividend tranches to the Centre. Last year in November, DIPAM asked CPSEs to pay higher dividends and also asked them to pay it quarterly. The government has budgeted for Rs 50,000 crore dividends from CPSEs in the current financial year.

