Most business leaders in India feel pressured to offer greater flexibility post-pandemic: LinkedIn Study

Despite challenges, 83 per cent of India's business leaders are confident about leading a distributed workforce, when compared to 66 per cent of leaders in the APAC region.

Published: 28th October 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

LinkedIn (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A significant percentage of business leaders in India feel pressured to offer greater flexibility post-pandemic and are actively creating new workplace policies that give employees more agency over how they work and where they work from, says a LinkedIn study.

According to the LinkedIn 'Future of Work' Study, 80 per cent of business leaders in India feel pressured to offer greater flexibility since COVID-19, with employees, managers, and the government, the top three contributors of this pressure.

The LinkedIn study by research firm GFK focuses on the insights of 736 business leaders in India and what they think about the future of work, their flexibility offerings, the challenges they foresee, and their plans to solve them.

"Flexible working has emerged as a top priority in the new world of work, and business leaders see this as an opportunity to hire more diverse talent and improve business performance," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

Nearly 9 in 10 leaders in India have hired specialists to design stronger workplace policies, to re-evaluate everything from L&D opportunities to performance reviews and career progression through a new lens — one that puts people first and not location, Gupta said.

Preparing for the new hybrid work culture, 9 in 10 business leaders in India have already offered or are planning to offer job sharing possibilities, while 78 per cent have already offered or are planning to allow employees to work from a different country.

The study also shows that India is leading in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region when it comes to offering flexibility; in comparison, only 68 per cent of APAC leaders offer job shares and 58 per cent allow the staff to work from a different country.

Meanwhile, business leaders in India do foresee concerns with offering greater flexibility such as substandard quality work, lesser collaboration between employees, and dented customer experience.

Despite challenges, 83 per cent of India's business leaders are confident about leading a distributed workforce, when compared to 66 per cent of leaders in the APAC region.

The study showed that 3 in 5 leaders believe having happy and fulfilled employees' is just as important as excellent customer service' to drive strong business results today.

To keep employees engaged and prepared for the future of work, 9 in 10 business leaders are investing in training courses that facilitate employee collaboration and productivity in a flexible working environment.

