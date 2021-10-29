STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centre withdraws order stating 50:50 revenue sharing with IRCTC after shares tank

This decision came after shares of the IRCTC fell as much as 29% to hit an intraday low of Rs 650.10 on the BSE.

Published: 29th October 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has withdrawn its decision to share the revenue earned from convenience fee collected by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in the ratio of 50:50 from November 1. 

This decision came after shares of the IRCTC fell as much as 29% to hit an intraday low of Rs 650.10 on the BSE.

The big fall came after the publically listed company had informed exchanges that Ministry of Railway asked it to share half of all the convenience fee revenue it earns. 

Post this withdrawal, share of IRCTC gained from its intraday low and was 5% lower (at 11.38 am) than Thursday's closing. 

Many analysts called the move to share IRCTC's convenience fee a negative for its shareholders.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, on Friday morning said that this would lead to an accident in the share of IRCTC but also pull the chain of momentum in the other PSU stocks.

"The sentiments were improving for PSU stocks after a positive attitude by the government but this news may hurt the sentiment badly," added Meena. 

IRCTC is the only company tasked with managing food services on trains and has a monopoly in the online ticketing and catering services for the Indian Railways.

ITC's stock has been one of them best performing equities on Indian exchanges this year. However in recent sessions, it has witnessed a sharp correction. 

Despite this correction, IRCTC shares gained over 11% on Thursday after it started trading ex-stock split.

Starting Thursday, IRCTC shares were split in the ratio of 1:5, sub-dividing the face value of share from Rs 10 per share to Rs 2 per share.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC Ministry of Railways
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp