STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Effie Awards announced, McCann named ad agency of the year for fourth time in a row

Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO of McCann Worldgroup India, expressed his delight and pride at the achievement

Published: 30th October 2021 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi

McCann CEO Prasoon Joshi (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

The latest edition of the Effie Awards India 2021 was held virtually on Friday night by the Advertising Club to recognise advertising agencies and clients that were the most successful in marketing communication over the year. 

McCann Worldgroup India was named the agency of the year for the fourth time in a row and took home one gold, nine silvers and four bronzes. Other top agencies included Ogilvy, MullenLowe Lintas, DDB Mudra and Leo Burnett. 

McCann won gold in the influencer marketing category for its Dettol campaign 'Using virality to fight the virus'.

Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO of McCann Worldgroup India, expressed his delight and pride at the achievement. "Effectiveness comes from a culture of belief in strategic excellence & creativity driven by strong consumer insights, which is McCann India's hallmark," he said. 

"It’s been a tough year for the entire industry and these awards come as a shot in the arm. I am positive McCann will go from strength to strength," added Joshi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Effie Awards McCann Prasoon Joshi
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp