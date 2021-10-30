Effie Awards announced, McCann named ad agency of the year for fourth time in a row

By Online Desk

The latest edition of the Effie Awards India 2021 was held virtually on Friday night by the Advertising Club to recognise advertising agencies and clients that were the most successful in marketing communication over the year.

McCann Worldgroup India was named the agency of the year for the fourth time in a row and took home one gold, nine silvers and four bronzes. Other top agencies included Ogilvy, MullenLowe Lintas, DDB Mudra and Leo Burnett.

McCann won gold in the influencer marketing category for its Dettol campaign 'Using virality to fight the virus'.

Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO of McCann Worldgroup India, expressed his delight and pride at the achievement. "Effectiveness comes from a culture of belief in strategic excellence & creativity driven by strong consumer insights, which is McCann India's hallmark," he said.

"It’s been a tough year for the entire industry and these awards come as a shot in the arm. I am positive McCann will go from strength to strength," added Joshi.