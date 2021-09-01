STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

REC to seek nod for Rs 85,000 crore fundraise

According to the company, these funds will be raised on a private placement basis in one or more tranches over a period of one year.

Published: 01st September 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  State-run power sector financier REC Ltd will seek the approval of its shareholders for a proposal to raise Rs 85,000 crore through an issue of non-convertible bonds or debentures at its annual general meeting to be held on September 24. 

According to the company, these funds will be raised on a private placement basis in one or more tranches over a period of one year. The amount to be raised will be within the overall revised borrowing limit that is being proposed for approval by shareholders, it added.

REC has also proposed alterations to its Memorandum of Association in order to explore funding opportunities in other areas outside the power sector, such as infrastructure projects such as road, railways, ports, bridges, and gas pipelines.  It would also enable it to finance projects in energy conservation, waste heat recovery systems, e-mobility and associated infrastructure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
REC Ltd
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp