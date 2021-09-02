STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel conducts cloud gaming session on 5G network as part of ongoing trials

Cloud gaming enables users to stream and play games in real-time without having to download these or invest in gaming hardware.

Published: 02nd September 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Airtel

An Airtel billboard in Nairobi (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has successfully conducted India's first cloud-gaming session in a 5G environment.

The demonstration was conducted in Manesar, Gurgaon, as part of the ongoing 5G trials, using spectrum allotted by the Department of Telecom, the company said.

Speaking to reporters at a virtual briefing, Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Bharti Airtel, said mobile gaming is a new phenomenon and gaining popularity.

Cloud gaming will be one of the biggest use cases of 5G, given the combination of high speed and low latency, he added.

"This is just the beginning of an exciting digital future that Airtel will enable for its customers as we prepare to roll out 5G in India," Sekhon noted.

Cloud gaming enables users to stream and play games in real-time without having to download these or invest in gaming hardware.

With the advent of 5G networks, cloud gaming is expected to become the "new normal" as users would be able to experience high-end console-like gaming on smartphones and tablets while on the move, the company said.

India, with its vast youth population, growing smartphone penetration and 5G networks, will see mobile gaming evolve into a USD 2.4 billion market opportunity.

As per some estimates, India's base of 436 million online gamers is expected to reach 510 million by 2022, Airtel said.

For the 5G cloud gaming demonstration, Airtel partnered with two well-known gamers- Mortal (Naman Mathur) and Mamba (Salman Ahmad), the company informed.

Earlier this year, Airtel successfully demonstrated 5G services over a live 4G network in Hyderabad.

The company is currently conducting 5G trials in multiple cities across India and validating technologies and use cases through the trial spectrum allotted by the telecom department.

Airtel has teamed up with Ericsson and Nokia for the trials.

Earlier this week, Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal had said 5G would start becoming a reality in India by the second half of the next year.

"Auction of 5G spectrum is likely to happen sometime early next year, and by H2 of 2022-2023, we will start to see 5G services coming in key cities of India," Mittal had predicted.

Mittal had also expressed hope that the pricing on the spectrum will be made attractive by the government to ensure the country benefits from a robust 5G ecosystem.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti Airtel cloud gaming session 5G network
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp