STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CEO, CFO of scam-hit Karvy arrested in IndusInd Bank default case

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Chief Executive Officer and G. Krishna Hari Chief Financial Officer of Karvy were arrested basing on a complaint by IndusInd bank.

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the Chief Operating officer and G. Krishna Hari, the Chief Financial Officer of Hyderabad-based Karvy Stock Broking Private Limited (KSBL), in connection with the Indusind Bank fraud case. A case was registered at the Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad city police on a complaint from the vice President of IndusInd Bank Hyderabad. 

KSBL is accused of availing credit facilities of Rs 137 crore from IndusInd bank by pledging securities and shares and personal guarantee of its Chairman and the Managing Director C Parthasarathi, by suppressing the facts that the pledged securities belong to the clients. The transactions were carried out without consent of the clients and also by misusing power of attorney, said Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police CCS, Hyderabad in a release.

Further, the securities were transferred into the Demat account of Karvy Stock Broking Private Limited and pledged before the IndusInd bank for margin and short term requirement in their businesses.  Meanwhile, in November 2019, The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) revoked the pledge of securities with Banks and NBFCs and returned the securities and accounts. As a result, IndusInd bank was left with no collateral security. This resulted in Karvy group defaulting repayments to the tune of Rs 137 crores as on March 31, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karvy IndusInd Bank default case
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp