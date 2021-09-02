STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Royal Enfield’s new Classic 350 starts @ Rs 1.84 lakh

The Royal Enfield (RE) has launched the 2021 version of its popular bike Classic 350 in India at a price range of Rs 1.84 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh.  

Published: 02nd September 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 10:59 AM

The newly-launched Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike is available in five new variants | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Royal Enfield (RE) has launched the 2021 version of its popular bike Classic 350 in India at a price range of Rs 1.84 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh.  The Classic 350 was first launched in 2008 and has played a key role in reviving RE’s fortune in the middle-weight motorcycle segment by selling over 3 million units in 13 years. 

Powered by the 349cc air-oil cooled single cylinder engine, launched recently on the Meteor, the all-new Classic 350 claims smoothness and refinement in ride experience. With the 349cc, fuel-injected, air/oil cooled engine, the Classic generates a power of 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and a torque of 27Nm at 4000rpm. 

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in 5 new variants with 11 colourways. It will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,84,374 for the Redditch series, Rs 1,93,123 for the Halcyon series, Rs 2,04,367 for the Classic Signals, Rs 2,11,465 for the Dark Series, and Rs 2,15,118 for the Classic Chrome (all ex-showroom, Chennai prices). Bookings and test rides for all variants has started across dealerships in India, except the Redditch series which will be available in stores starting October 2021.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors, said, “We are confident that the incredibly refined all-new Classic 350 will once again redefine the mid-size motorcycle space globally.”
The new Classic 350 will compete with the Jawa and the Honda CB350 H’ness.

