Vroom, vroom! Vespa maker Piaggio launches superbikes costing Rs 13 lakh and above in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Piaggio, which is known in India for making Vespa and Aprilia range of two-wheelers, on Thursday launched a series of superbikes in India. This included the much-awaited RS 660, Tuono 660, RSV4, Tuono V4 and also the Moto Guzzi V85 TT.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, "We at Piaggio India are pleased and enthused to introduce the much-awaited series of superbikes in India. The newly-launched superbikes have wowed and attracted a massive following in India and all over the world. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian consumer, we aim to offer them a new riding experience which would amaze them."

Sudhanshu Agrawal, head, 2-wheeler business, Piaggio India said, "Motorbikes is a flagship representation of Aprilia and we are proud to facilitate the Aprilia fans in India to experience new technologies from brand Aprilia, our network of Motoplexes are always excited and geared up to fulfill the requirements of Aprilia fans who are looking forward to the new Aprilia experience."

Price:

The all-new Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are priced at Rs 13,39,000 and Rs 13,09,000 ex-showroom respectively.

The RSV4 and Tuono V4 are priced at Rs 23,69,000 and 20,66,000 ex-showroom respectively.

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT is priced at Rs 15,40,000 ex-showroom only.

The bikes are available across all Motoplex dealerships in India.

Features:

RS 660 is powered by a twin-cylinder 660 cc that churns our 100 hp. "The all-new RS 660 highlights the new Aprilia design and young, dynamic personality of the bike and offers Apex black, Lava red and Acid gold colors... Aprilia RS660 was originally developed with racing philosophy and then fine-tuned for the road, this bike sports the APRC system (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) which is an advanced electronic control solution, This advanced inertial six-axis navigation system uses internal gyroscopes and acceleration sensors to understand the engine’s status as it relates to the road in real-time and provide instant adjustments to help improve performance and safety," the automaker said.

ALSO READ | Royal Enfield’s new Classic 350 starts @ Rs 1.84 lakh

The Tuono 660 is a by-product of the amalgamation of the Tuono V4 with the advanced technologies of the RS 660. "Aprilia Tuono 660 boasts an incredible power-to-weight ratio and stands as a record-breaker in its category and makes it accessible sport bike suitable for any rider both on-road and on the track. The diecast aluminum frame and swing arm make for a truly glorious structure. The latest generation fast and lightweight twin-cylinder facing engine comes courtesy of the mighty Aprilia V4. Available in concept black, iridium grey and a rather special acidic gold the new Tuono 660 is setting new standards of style and aesthetics in the motorcycling world," Piaggio said.

The flagship product from the house of Aprilia is the Aprilia RSV4. It is powered by a 1099 cc engine that gives a maximum power 159.5 kW at 13,000 rpm and maximum torque of 125 Nm at 10,500 rpm "Aimed to deliver the racing experience from Aprilia with its best performance and advanced technical features. Aprilia RSV4 1100 boasts exceptional performance with APRC system (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) combined with a racing frame and suspension and a series of first-rate electronic controls, added to which is the semi-active suspension," the company said.

Piaggio claims that the Aprilia Tuono V4 continues to raise the bar in the Hyper-naked category. Tuono is mated to a 1077 cc engine that gives maximum power of 128.7 KW at 11,350 rpm and maximum torque of 122 Nm at 11,000 rpm

On its last model, the V85 TT, the company said it is the perfect companion, either for everyday commute or intrepid adventures. "Its 853CC engine with greater torque in low and medium speeds delivers a performance that is more powerful and thrilling than ever. V85 TT comes with stunning tubeless wheels and striking new graphics that show off every curve of the bike. The bodywork is set off to perfection by the grey of the chassis and bold graphic accents on the fuel tank and side panels."