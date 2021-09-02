STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH: Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition launched to celebrate 25th James Bond film

The V8 Bond Edition features an extended black pack with 50.80 cm satin dark grey wheels, signature Xenon Blue front brake callipers and a 'Defender 007' rear badge.

Published: 02nd September 2021 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Land Rover bond edition

Defenders are at the heart of the action in No Time To Die alongside two Range Rover Sport SVRs. A Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Series III are also in the film. (Photo | Twitter/@LandRover)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday said it has created a new Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition to celebrate the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die, ahead of its world premiere later this month.

Available to order as a Defender 110 or 90 and inspired by the specification of the Defenders that appear in No Time To Die, the V8 Bond Edition features an extended black pack with 50.80 cm satin dark grey wheels, signature Xenon Blue front brake callipers and a 'Defender 007' rear badge.

Only 300 units of the trim would be produced and made available for retail.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth and final film as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007.

The film will be released in cinemas on September 30, 2021, in the UK through Universal Pictures International and in the US on October 8, 2021, from Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) via the United Artists Releasing banner.

"The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is an exclusive take on the most powerful production Defender ever made, inspired by vehicles on screen in No Time To Die. It represents a meeting of two great British brands and is a unique celebration of Land Rover's 38-year association with James Bond," Land Rover Brand Director Finbar McFall said in a statement.

Defenders are at the heart of the action in No Time To Die alongside two Range Rover Sport SVRs. A Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Series III are also in the film.

Based on the recently launched Defender V8, the Bond Edition is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged petrol engine, which produces 386 kW, 625 Nm of torque and drives through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Defender V8 90 accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 s with a top speed of 240 km/hour. JLR is owned by Tata Motors.

TAGS
Jaguar Land Rover Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition No Time To Die Daniel Craig
