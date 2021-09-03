STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Godrej & Boyce joins India Plastics Pact as founding member

Godrej & Boyce said its joining of the pact is aimed to strengthen the commitment of corporate India towards combating the growing environmental concern about plastic pollution.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Godrej & Boyce

Godrej & Boyce

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Godrej Group flagship firm, Godrej & Boyce on Friday said it has joined as a founding member of the 'India Plastics Pact' -- a joint initiative by CII's Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development (CII-CESD) and WWF India.

The pact has been established with the goal of envisioning a world where plastic is valued and does not pollute the environment, the company said in a statement.

"It aims to achieve this by promoting a circular economy for plastics through a public-private collaboration that enables innovative ways to eliminate, reuse, or recycle the plastic packaging across the plastics value chain and collectively achieve the long-term targets," it added.

Godrej & Boyce said its joining of the pact is aimed to strengthen the commitment of corporate India towards combating the growing environmental concern about plastic pollution.

Commenting on the pact, Godrej & Boyce Chairman and Managing Director Jamshyd N Godrej said, "Innovation, collaboration and voluntary commitments contextualised for India and led by Indian companies will help the transition to a circular economy for plastics. The Plastics Pact model offers this solution."

The former CII president further said, "While this pact is already active in a number of other countries, I commend CII and WWF India for bringing this initiative to India."

Godrej & Boyce said as part of its ongoing sustainability efforts, the company has been recycling plastic equivalent to the packaging quantity due to the sale of its products since 2018, and now, recycles more than 100 per cent equivalent of the packaging plastic.

Moving forward, the company plans to offset the equivalent amount in the types of packaging plastics put in the market, through its various partners, it added.

"By 2030 the company also plans on systematically phasing out the use of thermocol and introducing recycled content up to 25 per cent in its plastic product packaging and is investing in R&D toward the same," the statement said.

The India Plastics Pact aims to bring together businesses, governments, researchers, NGOs, and other stakeholders across the whole value chain to set time-bound target-based commitments to transform the current linear plastics system into a circular plastics economy, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godrej Group Godrej & Boyce India Plastics Pact plastic pollution
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp