STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

JSPL shareholders give nod to sell 96.42% stake in Jindal Power for Rs 7,401 crore

Worldone will buy out all the Equity Shares and Redeemable Preference Shares of JPL held by JSPL for a total consideration of approximately Rs 7,401 crore.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal

JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) shareholders on Friday approved the deal to sell 96.42 per cent stake in its arm Jindal Power for Rs 7,401 crore to its promoters owned firm Worldone, a source said.

Jindal Power stake sale to Worldone has been approved by the JSPL shareholders at EGM (extraordinary general meeting) held on September 3, 2021, the source told PTI.

JSPL has proposed to sell 96.42 per cent stake in Jindal Power to promoter owned company Worldone, the source further informed.

Worldone will buy out all the Equity Shares and Redeemable Preference Shares of JPL held by JSPL for a total consideration of approximately Rs 7,401 crore, the source informed.

Out of total consideration, Rs 3,015 crore will be payable by cash, and the balance Rs 4,386 crore (approximately) will be by way of assumption and takeover of liabilities and obligations of JSPL in relation to inter-corporate deposits and the capital advances paid by JPL to JSPL.

The deal will also entail debt associated with JPL (of Rs 6,566 440 crore approx. as of December 31, 2020) moving out of JSPL's consolidated books, thereby, strengthening JSPL's balance sheet.

As announced earlier, JSPL through an independent transaction advisor (Grant Thornton Advisory Pvt Ltd) had undertaken an additional competitive & publicly held bidding process for the sale of its entire stake in JPL, in order to maximise the value for our shareholders.

Advertisement for inviting Expression of Interest (EOI) from domestic and international bidders was published in the leading daily newspapers, however, JSPL did not receive even a single Expression of Interest (EOI), and therefore, the Revised Offer from Worldone was ipso facto selected as the winning bid by JSPL's Board.

The divestment of JPL is in line with JSPL's strategic objective to focus on its India Steel business, become a net debt free company and significantly reduce its carbon footprint by almost half as part of its broader ESG objectives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL Jindal Power
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp