Silver tumbles Rs 209; gold flat 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital was marginally up by Rs 2 to Rs 46,171 per 10 grams on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,169 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver tumbled Rs 209 to Rs 62,258 per kg, from Rs 62,467 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading mildly higher at USD 1,813 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24 per ounce.

"Gold prices are trading in a narrow range this week ahead of the key US employment data," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.