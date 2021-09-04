STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Services sector rebounds on rapid vax drive

The index rose to 56.7 in August, up from 45.4 in the previous month. A reading above 50 shows expansion and one below that means contraction.

Published: 04th September 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the speed of vaccination increased and offices started partially opening up, services grew for the first time in four months to a one-and-a-half- year high in August, IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey says. However, it did not improve hiring as companies continued to reduce their workforce, though at a slower pace than earlier.

The index rose to 56.7 in August, up from 45.4 in the previous month. A reading above 50 shows expansion and one below that means contraction. Companies attribute it to the re-opening of many establishments, increased footfall and a rise in activities.

The report said that firms had ample capacity to deal with the rising new orders, but this was also a factor which prevented job creation. Companies mentioned strong inflow of new work and improved demand conditions.

Several firms indicated having sufficient workers to meet demand needs. Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said less upbeat news came from the survey’s employment measure, with services jobs shrinking again amid sufficient capacity among firms to meet current demand needs.

“There was at least a slowdown in the pace of job shedding,” she said. She added that another worrying aspect was the evidence that inflationary pressures continued to mount. Services firms said that higher fuel, retail and transport prices pushed up their expenses in August.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Services sector
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp