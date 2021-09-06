STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Axis Bank forms policies favourable to its customers, employees from LGBTQIA community

The lender said that its policies will ensure account holders from the LGBTQIA+ community people are able to nominate their partners in their bank accounts.

Published: 06th September 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Axis Bank

Axis Bank (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender Axis Bank has announced a charter of policies and practices that are favourable for its customers and employees from the LGBTQIA community, as part of efforts to encourage "diversity, equity and inclusion" in its work environment.

The lender said that its policies will ensure account holders from the LGBTQIA+ community people are able to nominate their partners in their bank accounts.

Customers will also be able to open joint savings and term deposit account with their same sex partner, Axis Bank said while announcing 'ComeAsYouAre' charter of policies and practices for employees and customers from the LGBTQIA+ community.

On the human resource (HR) front, employees will be allowed to list their partners for mediclaim benefits irrespective of their gender, sex or marital status.

Employees can also dress in accordance with their gender/gender expression, it said, adding with this it has aligned with the bank's wider "Environmental, Social, and Governance" commitments.

"Axis Bank, in line with its 'DilSeOpen' philosophy, today announced #ComeAsYouAre, a charter of policies and practices for their employees and customers from the LGBTQIA+ community. With these initiatives, Axis Bank becomes one of the first banks in India to take such steps to promote and implement diversity, equity and inclusion," it said in a release.

Notably, the Supreme Court in a historic judgement in September 2018 decriminalised all sexual relationships between consenting adults in private.

The country's third largest private sector lender said it recognises that employees could have a gender or gender expression that's different from their sex assigned at birth. Effective from September 20, 2021, customers will be able to opt for these measures and can add 'Mx' as a title.

Customers who are gender non-binary, gender fluid or transgender persons will have the option of choosing their title from the option of 'Mx' in their savings or term deposit account. Employees from the LGBTQIA+ community will be able to use a restroom of their choice. The bank said it has initiated all gender restrooms at its large offices.

Rajesh Dahiya, Executive Director, Axis Bank, said: "At Axis, we have put our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion that respects and recognises the importance of distinctive life journeys and several identities that extend beyond the paradigms of gender. This for us is as much about the invisible markers as it is about the visible ones. It is our belief that it fosters a culture of innovation and leverages the multiple talent pools that exist in a rich demography like ours."

Axis Bank said it is focussing on creating equitable processes and policies that allows it to create space for everyone to thrive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Axis Bank LGBTQIA LGBT community Axis Bank offer Axis Bank LGBT offer
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp