STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BPCL privatisation may get delayed over bidder delay, process complexity: Fitch Ratings

Affirming BPCL's rating at 'BBB-' with a negative outlook, Fitch said that it continues to treat the potential divestment of the company by the Indian government as an event risk.

Published: 06th September 2021 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fitch Ratings on Monday said uncertainty over the bidder consortiums and process complexity, including valuation, may lead to potential delays in privatisation of India's second-largest fuel retailer, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

Affirming BPCL's rating at 'BBB-' with a negative outlook, Fitch said that it continues to treat the potential divestment of the company by the Indian government as an event risk.

"Bidders are conducting due diligence, but uncertainty over the bidder consortiums and process complexity, including valuation, may lead to potential delays. We believe the risks of further COVID-19 waves and global oil and gas companies' increased focus on energy transition lead to additional uncertainty over the timing and valuation of potentially large acquisitions in the sector," it said.

The rating agency said it will review the ratings once significant progress is achieved. The government is selling its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL for which three expressions of interest (EoIs) including one from billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group have been received.

Financial bids are yet to be called. Fitch expected BPCL's marketing sales to improve to 43 million tonnes (MT) in FY22 from 41 MT in FY21, still 6 per cent below the FY20 level. "This reflects the impact on India's petroleum product demand from the pandemic's second wave in 1QFY22 and the risks of further waves. We expect the demand fall in FY22 to be less severe than FY21 as business and societal behaviour has adjusted, supporting activity, and the vaccination programme may prevent a severe recurrence in infections," it said.

BPCL's gross refining margins (GRM) are expected to improve to USD 3.5 per barrel in FY22 from core GRM of USD 1.9 in FY21. "We expect the OMCs, including BPCL, to maintain steady base marketing margins (MM) in FY22, including price increases to recoup capex on making their refineries compliant with new emission norms. However, MM will be below the record highs of FY21 when the decline in oil prices was not fully passed through to consumers," it said.

MMs may be under pressure if crude oil prices continue to rise and profitability may be strained if it coincides with a weaker refining environment. "We believe a reduction in MM may affect the government's plan to divest BPCL, limiting any drastic reductions, and the government may reduce taxes in such a scenario. We believe the economic recovery since the peak of the pandemic in May 2020 supports the government's ability to reduce taxes, should it choose to," it said.

Fitch assessed BPCL's status, ownership and control by the sovereign as 'Strong'. The state directly owns 52.98 per cent of the company and appoints its board. "We regard the record of state support for BPCL as 'Strong'," it said.

"BPCL has received tangible support from the state through parliament-approved subsidies to meet under-recoveries on products sold below market prices. It has also received indirect government support for its overseas upstream acquisitions," he said.

Fitch assessed the socio-political implications of a default by BPCL as 'Very Strong'. "A default would disrupt economic activity and significantly affect India's energy security as BPCL is a leading oil refiner and oil-marketing company (OMC) in the country, and has a key role in importing crude oil to meet a large share of India's energy needs," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fitch Ratings Bharat Petroleum BPCL BPCL privatisation
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp