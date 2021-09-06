Honda Motorcycle & Scooter in India launches virtual showroom to offer contactless services 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter in India on Monday launched Honda BigWing virtual showroom as part of its focus on the digital customer interface to offer contactless services.

The digital showroom offers customers 360-degree virtual product demo, online documentation, direct-to-home delivery and virtual chat support, among other features, HMSI said in a release.

The virtual showroom, which promises an experience akin to in-store buying, offers interactive features like a 360-degree view of both the product and virtual space and virtual chat support, it added.

Based on customers'' location, they can choose their preferred dealership area along with other choice preferences to customise their favourite vehicle, it added.

“With the launch of our virtual showroom, we aim to bring our product offerings closer to the customers while keeping in mind their safety and convenience.

“Balancing the unique expectations of our customers, today digital technology has enabled us to cater to their ever-evolving needs. The virtual interface that offers our premium motorcycle range under Honda BigWing will surely delight our customers,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director for sales and marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Besides, the platform will also allow customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in granular detail while sitting at their home, HMSI said.

Currently featuring Honda''s H''ness CB350 in all its avatars, the platform will soon update to the entire range of premium models, it added.

With all India BigWing network integration, the platform will offer the ease of online booking, apparel and merchandise section and an exclusive ''MotoGP Wall'', displaying Honda''s achievement milestones over the years, it said.