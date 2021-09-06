STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex surges 260 points to hit fresh record in early trade; Nifty hovers around 17,400

The 30-share Sensex was trading 260.26 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 58,390.21, and Nifty advanced 75.75 points or 0.44 per cent to 17,399.35 in initial deals.

Published: 06th September 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 260 points in early trade to scale a fresh lifetime high of 58,390.21 on Monday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto and L&T amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty too surged more than 75 points to record 17,399.35 in the opening session.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 260.26 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 58,390.21, and Nifty advanced 75.75 points or 0.44 per cent to 17,399.35 in initial deals.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, L&T, HUL, M&M, DR Reddy's and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, TCS, Power Grid, Titan and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex settled 277.41 points or 0.48 per cent up at 58,129.95.

Nifty surged 89.45 points or 0.52 per cent to 17,323.60.

In Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with strong gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 768.58 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.20 per cent to USD 71.74 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp