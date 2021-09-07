STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Air traffic grows by 31 per cent; likely to be higher in September

For August 2021, the average daily departures were at 1,900, significantly higher than the average daily departures of 900 in August 2020, and higher than 1,500 in July 2021.

Published: 07th September 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi airport, IGI airport

A plane lands at IGI Airport as others stand parked in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a positive news for the aviation industry, domestic passenger traffic grew by 30-31% at around 65-66 lakh in August 2021, compared to 50.1 lakh in July 2021.

When compared with August 2020, the same has grown by whopping 131%, data collected by ICRA showed.

For August 2021, the average daily departures were at 1,900, significantly higher than the average daily departures of 900 in August 2020, and higher than 1,500 in July 2021, though it remains lower than 2,000 in April 2021. 

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) data, air traffic is witnessing a steep rise in September 2021, as on Sunday, (September 5) 258,908 passengers took a flight while departure flight count stood at 2,124. However, it is still much lower than the normal pre-Covid traffic when daily passenger count hovered around the 400,000-mark.

“Though the recovery continued in August 2021, there is continued stress on demand, driven largely by the second wave of the pandemic, limiting travel to only necessary travel, while both leisure and business travel have been curtailed due to various state-wide restrictions, despite the decline in infections,” Kinjal Shah, Vice President & Co-Group Head – Corporate Ratings, ICRA said. 

According to ICRA, elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices continue to pose a near-term challenge for the industry. In September 2021, the prices have been higher by 54.6% on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICRA Air Passenger Traffic
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp