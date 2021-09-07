Amazon inks pact with Gujarat govt to drive e-commerce exports

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amazon India on Tuesday said it has inked an agreement with the Industries and Mines Department of Gujarat government to help drive e-commerce exports from the state.

As part of the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, enabling them to sell their unique Made in India products to millions of Amazon customers across over 200 countries and territories, a statement said.

Amazon Global Selling helps companies launch their brands globally using the e-commerce major's platform.

Amazon will conduct training, webinars and onboarding workshops for exporters from key MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) clusters like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch and Rajkot and others, the statement said.

The workshops will focus on sharing expertise and providing training to MSMEs about B2C e-commerce exports and selling to over 300 million people worldwide through Amazon's 17 foreign marketplaces, it added.

These courses are designed to provide MSMEs with the knowledge and tools they need to launch their brands and expand their businesses internationally using the Amazon Global Selling programme.

"Gujarat has vibrant gems and jewellery, apparel and textiles and handicraft sector which is held together by lakhs of MSMEs. One of our key priorities has been to boost exports from Gujarat and through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace e-commerce exports," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was quoted as saying.

It will help them leverage Amazon's global presence to showcase their products to customers across the world, he added.

"MSMEs taking their local products to global customers will play a critical role in supporting the local economy and display the strength of the state's manufacturing and innovation prowess. Our government remains committed to make Gujarat an attractive business and investment destination," Rupani said.

Abhijit Kamra, Director (Global Trade) at Amazon India, said the partnership with the Gujarat government is a step towards elevating lakhs of MSMEs from across the state to a global level.

The Amazon Global Selling programme has already enabled more than 70,000 Indian exporters to cross USD 3 billion in cumulative exports, showcasing millions of Made in India products to customers across the world, he added.

"The programme is witnessing tremendous momentum with increasing interest from exporters across India. We remain committed to making exports easy for Indian businesses and empower them to tap into their true potential, thus contributing to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.