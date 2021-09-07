STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon inks pact with Gujarat govt to drive e-commerce exports

Amazon will conduct training, webinars and onboarding workshops for exporters from key MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) clusters like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch and Rajkot

Published: 07th September 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

amazon

Amazon logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amazon India on Tuesday said it has inked an agreement with the Industries and Mines Department of Gujarat government to help drive e-commerce exports from the state.

As part of the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, enabling them to sell their unique Made in India products to millions of Amazon customers across over 200 countries and territories, a statement said.

Amazon Global Selling helps companies launch their brands globally using the e-commerce major's platform.

Amazon will conduct training, webinars and onboarding workshops for exporters from key MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) clusters like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch and Rajkot and others, the statement said.

The workshops will focus on sharing expertise and providing training to MSMEs about B2C e-commerce exports and selling to over 300 million people worldwide through Amazon's 17 foreign marketplaces, it added.

These courses are designed to provide MSMEs with the knowledge and tools they need to launch their brands and expand their businesses internationally using the Amazon Global Selling programme.

"Gujarat has vibrant gems and jewellery, apparel and textiles and handicraft sector which is held together by lakhs of MSMEs. One of our key priorities has been to boost exports from Gujarat and through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace e-commerce exports," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was quoted as saying.

It will help them leverage Amazon's global presence to showcase their products to customers across the world, he added.

"MSMEs taking their local products to global customers will play a critical role in supporting the local economy and display the strength of the state's manufacturing and innovation prowess. Our government remains committed to make Gujarat an attractive business and investment destination," Rupani said.

Abhijit Kamra, Director (Global Trade) at Amazon India, said the partnership with the Gujarat government is a step towards elevating lakhs of MSMEs from across the state to a global level.

The Amazon Global Selling programme has already enabled more than 70,000 Indian exporters to cross USD 3 billion in cumulative exports, showcasing millions of Made in India products to customers across the world, he added.

"The programme is witnessing tremendous momentum with increasing interest from exporters across India. We remain committed to making exports easy for Indian businesses and empower them to tap into their true potential, thus contributing to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon India Gujarat government e commerce exports
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp