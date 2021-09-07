Mukesh Ambani inches towards $100-billion club amid surge in Reliance share prices

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Surge in Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) share prices is pushing promoter Mukesh Ambani towards the elite $100-billion club. On Monday, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index,

Ambani’s wealth stood at $92.6 billion.

However, as per Forbes Real Time Billionaire Index, Ambani added $1.4 billion on Monday and his wealth stood at $95.1 billion.

According to Forbes, Ambani, at 11th place, has already surpassed L’Oreal’s Francoise Bettencourt Meyers’ net worth which stands at $92.98 and may soon enter the coveted top 10 list.

RIL share prices have been going up in the recent sessions. In the last one month, it has surged 16.72% on the BSE while in the last 5 sessions, its value is up by 7.42%.

In CY21 so far, RIL share has zoomed over 22%, helping Adani’s personal fortune to grow by $15.8 billion (according to Bloomberg).

RIL also emerged as the super bull of Monday’s trading session and along with IT stocks it took the benchmarks- Sensex and the Nifty 50 to fresh historic highs.

The Sensex on Monday gained 166.96 points to close at 58,296.91, and the Nifty was up 54.20 points at 17,377.80.