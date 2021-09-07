STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mumbai airport registers nearly four-fold growth in passenger traffic in August

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport played host to a total of approximately 15,87,150 passengers with flights from across domestic and international destinations in August.

Published: 07th September 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai airport, coronavirus lockdown

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The onset of the festive season coupled with some countries easing visa and travel curbs helped Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to post a nearly four-fold growth in passenger traffic in August.

CSMIA handled 16-lakh passengers in August this year, the private airport operator said on Tuesday.

Of this, the domestic passenger segment accounted for almost 90 per cent, while international was a little over 10 per cent, amid a ban on scheduled international flight operations from late March 2020, and only a limited number of air services being allowed on overseas routes under various special arrangements and pacts.

In August 2020, the country's second busiest airport handled 4-lakh passengers.

CSMIA expects an upward trend in leisure travel both on domestic and international routes in the coming months, with the ensuing festival and holiday season, it said in a release.

CSMIA played host to a total of approximately 15,87,150 passengers with flights from across domestic and international destinations in August, it said in a release.

With the festive season just around the corner and with countries across the globe easing down travel restrictions, August witnessed a surge in the number of passengers travelling through CSMIA, it stated.

Of the total passengers, 14,02,369 were domestic and the remaining 1,84,787 passengers were international passengers, it said, adding that about 7,85,479 passengers arrived at the CSMIA, while 8,01,677 flew out to various domestic and international destinations in the previous month.

Delhi, Bangalore and Goa emerged as the most-travelled domestic destinations from Mumbai Airport, while Doha emerged as the top most international destination, it added.

With festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami and Onam falling during weekends in August, the Airport witnessed an upward trend in week-end travel.

Goa emerged as the highest travelled destinations with 22,078 passengers, followed by Srinagar, Jammu and Leh during the weekend of August, CSMIA said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai international airport August passenger traffic
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp