STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Steel aims to cut gross debt by USD 2 billion, to mobilise capital expenditure

A research note by Motilal Oswal had said that Tata Steel has been a key beneficiary of rising steel prices.

Published: 07th September 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel

A signboard at a Tata Steel plant (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tata Steel (TSL) is planning to effect an over $2 billion (Rs 14,600 crore) reduction in its gross debt during the current financial year, while mobilising a capital expenditure between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 crore.

The company, which has been a key beneficiary of rising steel prices, is also enhancing its sustainanibility metrics across the value chain, from projects focused on carbon emission reductions to water management and biodiversity. 

According to the company’s investor presentation released on Monday, its financial strategy targets for FY22 include achieving a “$2 billion+ gross debt reduction while prioritising off-shore debt pre-payment; continued focus on capital allocation, cashflow and working capital management; and capex of ~Rs 10,000-12,000 crore.”

A research note by Motilal Oswal had said that Tata Steel has been a key beneficiary of rising steel prices.

While margins have been strong in India over the past few quarters, its Europe unit (Tata Steel Europe) has suffered.

However, Motilal pointed out that this is now likely to change.

“Europe should see a sharp jump, with EBITDA per tonne expected to cross $250 per tonne by the third quarter of FY22. The deleveraging cycle should continue, with consolidated net debt expected to fall by 32% year-on-year in 2022,” it said. 

According to Tata Steel, its EBITDA per tonne has soared in Q1 of FY22. From Rs 6,267 per tonne in FY20 and Rs 10,838 per tonne in FY21, the company has recorded over double this figure in Q1FY22 at Rs 22,779 per tonne.

It’s overall EBIDTA margin has also shot up to 30.3% in Q1FY22 from 19.8% in FY21.TSL is also enhancing its sustainability metrics.

It aims to reduce carbon emissions to less than 2 tonnes of CO2 for every tonne of crude steel produced by 2025, which is line with targets set by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp