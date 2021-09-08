IT Ministry sets up task force to boost internet connectivity in Karnataka districts

By PTI

NEW DELHI The IT Ministry has constituted a task force to improve internet connectivity in Karnataka districts, an official release said on Wednesday.

During the recent six district Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Karnataka by Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, there were numerous requests to improve speed and access of internet connectivity in some parts of each district.

"Minister had promised a MeitY (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology) taskforce would be sent to study the same in each district. In response to this commitment, a MeitY task force consisting of officers of National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has swiftly commenced their visit and work," the release said.

The task force officials would visit each district and meet people. "They will also visit State government officials and submit a report to Minister," the release added.