STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty open on choppy note; IT stocks tumble

In the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

Published: 08th September 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a choppy note on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, led by weakness in index-heavyweight IT stocks amid tepid cues from global markets.

Despite opening with mild gains, the 30-share Sensex turned volatile to trade 41.84 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 58,237.64.

Similarly, Nifty slipped 15.35 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,346.75 in initial deals.

Infosys was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Maruti and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share index settled 17.43 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 58,279.48, the broader NSE Nifty fell 15.70 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,362.10.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 145.45 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

"By all matrices of valuations markets are richly valued, even overvalued, and ripe for a correction. But unmindful of valuation concerns, the market driven by liquidity and retail investor exuberance, is setting record after records," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He further noted that India is one of the best performing markets in the world. Consequently, valuations have become excessive.

"Corrections are imminent but we don't know when that will happen," he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul and Hong Kong were in the red.

US equities ended mixed in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.10 per cent to USD 71.62 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nifty Sensex NSE BSE India stock market Top performing stocks Sensex Top performing stocks Nifty Rupee foreign exchange forex Oil price
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp