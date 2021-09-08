STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Will notify PLI scheme for MMF, technical sectors within a week: Textiles Secretary UP Singh

Textiles Secretary UP Singh also said that the ministry has undertaken a comprehensive consultation with all the concerned stakeholders before finalising the scheme.

Published: 08th September 2021 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The textiles ministry is aiming to notify production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for MMF (man-made fibre) and technical textile sectors within a week, and issue detailed guidelines by the end of the current month, a top government official said on Wednesday.

Textiles Secretary UP Singh also said that the ministry has undertaken a comprehensive consultation with all the concerned stakeholders before finalising the scheme. "There will be good takers of the scheme. We are targeting to notify the scheme within a week. And by September-end, we will be issuing the detailed guidelines," Singh told PTI.

He added that a portal is being developed for implementing the scheme, which aims at boosting domestic manufacturing and creating a world-class facility for the sector. "Tentatively, we are thinking of opening the window for the industry to apply for the scheme from November 1 to December 31. Everything will be online, like submitting applications, approval process and disbursal of incentives," Singh said.

Talking about the importance of MMF and technical textiles, he said the government is targeting to increase textiles exports to USD 44 billion this fiscal and USD 100 billion in the next five years.

There is also an aim to increase the size of the industry from USD 140 billion to USD 250 billion in the coming years, "so this growth will come not only from cotton but from MMF and technical textiles," he added.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore for the textiles sector. The Cabinet has approved the PLI scheme for textiles for MMF (man-made fibre) apparel, MMF fabrics and ten segments/ products of technical textiles.

Any person, (which includes firm/company) willing to invest minimum Rs 300 crore in Plant, Machinery, Equipment and Civil Works (excluding land and administrative building cost) to produce products of Notified lines (MMF Fabrics, Garment) and products of Technical Textiles, shall be eligible to apply for participation in the first part of the scheme.

In the second part, any person, (which includes a firm/company) willing to invest a minimum of Rs 100 crore shall be eligible to apply for participation in this part of the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Singh Textile sector Technical textile Man made fibre Production linked incentive PLI scheme
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp