Hiring: LinkedIn a preferred talent hunting ground for Indian start-ups

NEW DELHI: There has been a hiring frenzy across the Indian start-up ecosystem in the last few months, as start-ups are looking to scale up and doling out extravagant packages to get the right talent. But where are they hiring from?

The various start-ups that TNIE talked to, mention LinkedIn as their primary or major source of hiring. CEOs and HR managers of start-ups have been on a look-out and are actively engaging with profiles that have showcased the required skill set. In fact, CEOs and founders are directly reaching out to candidates through LinkedIn direct messages.

The Founder & CEO of Pee Safe, Vikas Bagaria, says, among the various talent sourcing platforms, LinkedIn is the most prominent source of hiring for the start-up. “During the last hiring cycle, the company sourced 80% of the talent from LinkedIn. Pee Safe leverages LinkedIn for not only hiring potential talent, but also engaging with customers.”

FinTech unicorn Razorpay has onboarded more than 500 employees so far in 2021. The overall hiring at the start-up, through platforms like LinkedIn, is higher than 40%, according to Chitbhanu Nagri, Senior Vice President - People Operations, Razorpay.

Founder and CEO of WareIQ, Harsh Vaidya, finds LinkedIn more effective for non technical hires. He explains, “The information on LinkedIn is updated compared to CVs on job portals. Though technical teams seem to be less engaged in LinkedIn and they are more active on platforms like GitHub, AngelList and other niche tech communities.”

“Owing to the fact that you can narrow down candidates based on various criteria like work-ex, skills, location etc. it makes outreach and scheduling interviews much easier than traditional avenues,” Vaidya adds. Darshith Satheesh, HR Head, Portea Medical, also mentions that the healthtech start-up uses LinkedIn for hiring people at the mid-management level. “About 40% of our employees come from this channel,” he says. Portea’s main source of hiring, however, is its in-house recruitment team.

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-Founder, Yellow.ai, says the start-up uses a mix of sources including incentive-based internal referral programmes, online platforms like LinkedIn and their own website. Yellow.ai has hired over 300 people across the globe in the last 12 months. “We can estimate that 80% of our hiring is happening via LinkedIn,” he says.