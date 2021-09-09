STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ID Fresh Food files plaint against FB post

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm termed these posts as malicious and misleading adding that the firm would take a legal route to tackle the issue.

Published: 09th September 2021 08:34 AM

iD Fresh Food. (Photo | Twitter, @IDFreshFood)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ready-to-eat South Indian brand iD Fresh Food has filed a complaint before the cybercrime police, Bengaluru and the Whatsapp grievance cell against the alleged misleading information on social media and Whatsapp groups over the content of its products. 

The 15-year-old company found itself in the thick of controversy after a Facebook post alleged that the idli, dosa-batter of the company contains animal extracts, including cow bones and calf rennets to make the batter voluminous. The viral social media post also alleged that the company employs only Muslims and is Halal certified.

“All the Chennai stores or supermarkets are selling the idly/dosa paste produced and marketed by iD Foods!! Do you know they mix cows bones & calf rennet to make volume of the batter? How many really knows that this company employs only Muslims and it is Halal certified?” as per the social media post.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm termed these posts as malicious and misleading adding that the firm would take a legal route to tackle the issue. “We, at iD Fresh Food, would once again like to outrightly deny any of these baseless allegations that are purely intended at maligning the brand. We would like to reiterate that iD uses only vegetarian ingredients to make its products,” the company said in response to an emailed query sent by the TNIE.

“iD idly dosa batter is made from rice, urad dal, water and fenugreek only, which are 100% natural and vegetarian agri-commodities. There are no animal extracts used in any of our products. We proudly manufacture healthy and authentic Indian products (with no chemicals or preservatives) inside our world-class, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that are fully compliant with the Food Safety Management System and carry the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000 certification,” it added. The brand has been eyeing overseas markets including UAE, US after its success beyond South Indian markets.

