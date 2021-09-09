STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki brings advanced telematics tech in mass segment vehicles

The company had in 2018 introduced the technology in its premium vehicles sold through the NEXA outlets.

Published: 09th September 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India, MSI

Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, Haryana (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Thursday said it has introduced its advanced telematics technology, 'Suzuki Connect' in its mass segment vehicles sold through ARENA retail channel.

The Suzuki Connect is an advanced telematics solution that uses the internet and wireless connectivity enhancing user's on-road driving experience through features like security alerts, geo-fence, vehicle status and 'navigate to car', among others.

The solution utilises a Telematics Control Unit (TCU), which exchanges information through cellular network with a centralised cloud-based server connected with the customer through a smartphone app.

"It empowers customers to be better informed with dynamic attributes like live vehicle tracking, driving analytics report, functional alerts and road side assistance," the company said in a statement.

MSIL Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said since its launch at NEXA, Suzuki Connect has been subscribed by over 50,000 NEXA customers.

A nationwide extensive study was undertaken to understand the challenges faced by the car owners on a daily basis and their expectations from these solutions, like receiving alerts for tow away, intrusion and AC idling, he added.

MSIL said its 'Suzuki Connect' is available at a price of Rs 11,900 (inclusive of taxes) with three-year data subscription.

Existing customers can renew the subscription at a 'special offer' of Rs 2,299 for 3 years or Rs 999 for 1 year.

