Monitoring work on I-T portal: FinMin

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the deadline for Infosys to fix the glitches in Income Tax portal is approaching, the finance ministry on Wednesday said it is continuously engaged with the company to ensure a smooth filing experience to taxpayers and a number of issues have been resolved.

“A number of technical issues are being progressively addressed and there has been a positive trend reflected in the statistics of the various filings on the portal,” the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

After the newly-launched website for the income tax had stopped working, the government had summoned top officials of Infosys Ltd and given them time till September 15 to fix the glitches. Citing statistics, the ministry said that over 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged in till 7th September, 2021 with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September, 2021.