STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mutual fund industry sees record SIP inflows; AUM grows over 3% 

The industry saw 24.92 lakh new SIPs registered during August, highest-ever in a month, taking the total number of SIP accounts to a record high of 4.32 crore.

Published: 09th September 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Mutual Funds

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry crossed Rs 36 lakh crore in August driven by high retail participation especially through systematic investment plans (SIPs). According to the monthly data released by industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), SIP contribution in mutual funds in August was at an all-time high of Rs 9,923.15 crore. 

The industry saw 24.92 lakh new SIPs registered during August, highest-ever in a month, taking the total number of SIP accounts to a record high of 4.32 crore. In the past one year, 1.02 crore SIP accounts have been added by the industry. Since April 2021 alone, 53 lakh SIP accounts have been added.

SIPs now account for Rs 5.26 lakh crore in AUM, almost a third of retail AUMs of Rs 17.15 lakh crore. Systematic investment plans, or SIPs, is a way of investing a fixed amount of money in mutual funds schemes at a regular interval. Monthly SIPs are also the most popular way of investment in mutual funds, especially, equity or equity-oriented mutual funds.

“Retail AUM at Rs 17.15 lakh crore, almost half of total industry AUMs, healthy rise in SIP Accounts and monthly SIP contribution being at an all-time high are reflective of rising retail preference towards mutual funds as a long-term wealth creation avenue,” N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive, Association of Mutual Funds in India said.   

The total assets of mutual funds at the end of August 2021 stood at Rs 36.59 lakh crore compared to Rs 35.31 lakh crore at the end of July, registering a monthly growth of 3.6%.  Equity funds saw a net inflow of Rs 8,667 crore during the month while hybrid funds (asset allocation funds, balanced funds, arbitrage funds, etc) witnessed a net inflow of Rs 18,705 crore.

24.92 lakh New SIPs registered  during August

Rs 9,923.15 crore SIP contribution in  mutual funds in August

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mutual fund AUM
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp