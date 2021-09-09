STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Piramal Realty ropes in Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

Published: 09th September 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, on Thursday said it has roped in former India cricket team captain Rahul Dravid as a brand ambassador.

Dravid will be the brand ambassador for the company's total portfolio of four residential projects and one commercial project, Piramal Realty said in a statement.

As part of its association, Dravid will collaborate with Piramal Realty as an experienced ambassador to the brand and portray Piramal Realty's key values through emotion, speaking directly to customers with signature messages on the importance of home ownership.

Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty, said, "Dravid embodies our philosophy of creating a positive impact on people's lives." His qualities of being dependable, authentic, true, and impactful perfectly "align with our brand values", Sawhney added.

On his association, Dravid said, "A career in sports is impossible to manage without the support, and guidance, and reassurance of family and friends.During tough times, and there always are, home is where we go."

"As an advocate for the brand, it gives me great pleasure to collaborate with Piramal Realty, which resonates with my own core belief of giving the best throughout the process," he said.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty is one of India's leading developers with 17 million sq ft of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai.

