STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dabur expands Hajmola Portfolio with 'Hajmola LimCola'

Hajmola LimCola is a digestive tablet with a mix of lemon along with the twist of Hajmola, Dabur India said in a statement.

Published: 10th September 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Dabur India (Image courtesy to www.dabur.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Friday announced the expansion of its Hajmola digestive portfolio by introducing 'Hajmola LimCola'.

The launch will be supported across print, digital, outdoor, mobile and radio campaigns, featuring Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, it added.

Hajmola LimCola is a digestive tablet with a mix of lemon along with the twist of Hajmola, Dabur India said in a statement.

"Our extensive consumer research revealed that Indian consumers prefer lemon flavour with a chatpata punch. Not only is lemon flavoured cold drinks popular in India, lemon also goes well with the Chatpata space. This innovation is in line with our ambition of providing our consumers their favourite Hajmola with Lemon Ka Chatkara," Dabur India Marketing Head-OTC Healthcare Ajay Singh Parihar said.

As per its strategy, Dabur will be undertaking extensive sampling activities through delivery platforms and major restaurant chains, besides Dabbawalas in Mumbai, Airlines and at key Bus depots, he said.

Ajay Devgn said: "It is fun, tasty and truly chatpata. I look forward to taking the tasty world of Hajmola LimCola to all my fans."

Hajmola, a mix of traditional Indian culinary herbs, spices and edible salts, enjoys an over 50 per cent share of the branded digestive tablets market in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DAbur Dabur India Ltd Hajmola LimCola
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp