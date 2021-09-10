Dabur expands Hajmola Portfolio with 'Hajmola LimCola'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Friday announced the expansion of its Hajmola digestive portfolio by introducing 'Hajmola LimCola'.

The launch will be supported across print, digital, outdoor, mobile and radio campaigns, featuring Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, it added.

Hajmola LimCola is a digestive tablet with a mix of lemon along with the twist of Hajmola, Dabur India said in a statement.

"Our extensive consumer research revealed that Indian consumers prefer lemon flavour with a chatpata punch. Not only is lemon flavoured cold drinks popular in India, lemon also goes well with the Chatpata space. This innovation is in line with our ambition of providing our consumers their favourite Hajmola with Lemon Ka Chatkara," Dabur India Marketing Head-OTC Healthcare Ajay Singh Parihar said.

As per its strategy, Dabur will be undertaking extensive sampling activities through delivery platforms and major restaurant chains, besides Dabbawalas in Mumbai, Airlines and at key Bus depots, he said.

Ajay Devgn said: "It is fun, tasty and truly chatpata. I look forward to taking the tasty world of Hajmola LimCola to all my fans."

Hajmola, a mix of traditional Indian culinary herbs, spices and edible salts, enjoys an over 50 per cent share of the branded digestive tablets market in India.