Employers keen on hiring apprentices to offset workforce scarcity

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 45 per cent of India Inc is looking to hire apprentices in the current half year (July to December), according to a report

The Apprenticeship Outlook Report for H2 by NETAP (National Employability through Apprenticeship Program) from TeamLease Skills University, indicates a 4 per cent increase in the intent compared to the previous half year (January to June).

The report also highlights that close to 64 per cent employers are keen to further increase their current apprentice intake, a 6 per cent increase from H1 2021.

"The top 3 reasons for employers to increase hiring of apprentices include reducing the skill gap, offsetting the workforce scarcity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and making recruitment cost efficient," the report says.

Trade (54 per cent) and Technician (44 per cent) category apprentices continue to witness the highest NAO (Net Apprenticeship outlook) during the current HY.

"These segments have always done well traditionally, but the sentiment is growing even more as it is helping companies address growth and also to create a pipeline to backfill the churn," Sumit Kumar, Vice President - NETAP, TeamLease Skill University tells The New Indian Express.

"More IT companies are now adopting apprenticeships, even the awareness about the merit of apprenticeships to build a talent pipeline has improved," Kumar adds. A separate set of data by TeamLease also says that in FY20-21 hiring of apprentices had increased by 35 per cent and the average stipend pay-out per apprentice has improved by 18 per cent.

LivePixel Technologies founder and CEO Rajeev Dwivedi says that creating opportunities in the industry is crucial in the post-Covid times to soothe the employability crisis.

"Apprenticeship works both ways where it aids employers in creating a relevantly mentored and productive team on the other hand it also provides opportunities to freshers. During times like these, we need this kind of positivity," says Dwivedi.