STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt extends scope under transport & marketing scheme for agricultural exports

Dairy products, which were not covered under the earlier scheme, will also be eligible for assistance under the scheme.

Published: 11th September 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

The association has been demanding the government to strictly blocklist the rice millers who are financially and mentally harassing the farmers.

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to enhance agri exports,the central government has enhanced the scope of Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) scheme for specified agriculture products by increasing rate of interest and including dairy products under its purview, and extended the scheme till March 31, 2022.
“Enhanced assistance under the revised scheme is expected to help Indian exporters of agricultural products to meet rising freight and logistics costs,” the ministry of commerce said in a statement on Friday.

Dairy products, which were not covered under the earlier scheme, will also be eligible for assistance under the scheme. Apart from that, the rates of assistance have been increased, by 50% for exports by sea and by 100% for exports by air. “Now the Department of Commerce has notified revised TMA for specified agriculture products scheme for exports effected on or after April 1, 2021 up to March 31, 2022,” the statement said. 

The existing scheme will remain in operation for exports effected up to March 31, 2021,” it added.
The scheme was announced in 2019 for providing financial assistance for transport and marketing of agricultural products to boost exports of such commodities to certain countries in Europe and North America.Under the Transport and Marketing Assistance plan, it reimburses a certain portion of freight charges and provides assistance for marketing of agricultural produce. Exporters were demanding to extend the scheme as freight charges continue to increase.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agricultural exports
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp